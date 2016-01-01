Shannon Keller, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shannon Keller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Shannon Keller, PA-C
Overview
Shannon Keller, PA-C is a Family Medicine Physician Assistant in Clarksville, TN.
Shannon Keller works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
CovenantCare Practices - Sango Clinic1000 Highway 76, Clarksville, TN 37043 Directions (931) 245-1150Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Tennessee
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Shannon Keller?
About Shannon Keller, PA-C
- Family Medicine (Physician Assistant)
- English
- 1083126106
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee / Knoxville Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Shannon Keller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Shannon Keller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Shannon Keller works at
Shannon Keller has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Shannon Keller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shannon Keller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shannon Keller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.