Shannon Lee, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Shannon Lee, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Los Angeles, CA. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    3111 Los Feliz Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    3171 Los Feliz Blvd Ste 315, Los Angeles, CA 90039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 208-5099
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Magellan Health Services

    About Shannon Lee, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760514939
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Shannon Lee, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shannon Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Shannon Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Shannon Lee has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Shannon Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shannon Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shannon Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

