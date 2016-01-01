See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Matthews, NC
Pulmonary Disease
Shannon Millsaps, ACNP is a Pulmonologist in Matthews, NC. 

Shannon Millsaps works at Novant Health Pulmonary & Critical Care - Matthews in Matthews, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Pulmonary Critical Care Matthews
    1450 Matthews Township Pkwy Ste 380, Matthews, NC 28105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2933
    • Cigna

    About Shannon Millsaps, ACNP

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • English
    • Female
    • 1265803399
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
    • Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
    • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

