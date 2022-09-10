Shannon Huelsman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Shannon Huelsman, PA-C
Overview
Shannon Huelsman, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Louisville, KY.
Shannon Huelsman works at
Locations
Peveler Bowling Womack & Markert Psc1169 Eastern Pkwy Ste 2265, Louisville, KY 40217 Directions (502) 635-7455
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Shannon was very thorough, as always. Wait time could be better, 30-45 mins after scheduled time and I always try to be there 15 mins early.
About Shannon Huelsman, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1063648467
Shannon Huelsman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Shannon Huelsman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Shannon Huelsman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shannon Huelsman.
