Shannon Huelsman, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (2)
Overview

Shannon Huelsman, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Louisville, KY. 

Shannon Huelsman works at Markert Family Practice in Louisville, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Peveler Bowling Womack & Markert Psc
    1169 Eastern Pkwy Ste 2265, Louisville, KY 40217 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 635-7455
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Shannon Huelsman, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063648467
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Shannon Huelsman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Shannon Huelsman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Shannon Huelsman works at Markert Family Practice in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Shannon Huelsman’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Shannon Huelsman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shannon Huelsman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shannon Huelsman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shannon Huelsman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

