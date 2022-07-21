See All Family Doctors in Taunton, MA
Family Medicine
5 (11)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Shannon Houlihan, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Taunton, MA. 

Shannon Houlihan works at SMG Taunton Medical in Taunton, MA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    SMG Taunton Medical
    54 Court St, Taunton, MA 02780 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 422-7951
  2. 2
    SMG Primary Care at Northwoods
    2005 Bay St Ste 201, Taunton, MA 02780 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 422-7880

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Morton Hospital

Ratings & Reviews
4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Shannon Houlihan, NP

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1215561949
Frequently Asked Questions

Shannon Houlihan, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shannon Houlihan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Shannon Houlihan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Shannon Houlihan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Shannon Houlihan works at SMG Taunton Medical in Taunton, MA. View the full address on Shannon Houlihan’s profile.

11 patients have reviewed Shannon Houlihan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shannon Houlihan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shannon Houlihan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shannon Houlihan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

