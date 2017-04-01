See All Clinical Psychologists in Saratoga Springs, NY
Dr. Shannon Gould, PSY.D

Clinical Psychology
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shannon Gould, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Saratoga Springs, NY. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Rutgers.

Dr. Gould works at Gould Psychology, PLLC in Saratoga Springs, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Shannon Gould, Psy.D.
    7 Wells St Ste 201, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 930-4615
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Alzheimer's Disease
Alzheimer's Disease With Early-Onset
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease With Early-Onset Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease With Late-Onset Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Frontotemporal Dementia Chevron Icon
Lewy Body Dementia Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychoeducation Chevron Icon
Psychological Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Shannon Gould, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    17 years of experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1316963382
    • 1316963382
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Long Island Jewish-Hillside Med Ctr
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    Internship
    Rutgers
    • Rutgers
    Medical Education
    Drew U
    • Drew U
    Undergraduate School

