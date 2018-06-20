See All Nurse Practitioners in Oklahoma City, OK
Shannon Davis, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Shannon Davis, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Samford University and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital Cushing, Hillcrest Hospital South, Hillcrest Medical Center, Integris Baptist Medical Center, INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue, Integris Canadian Valley Hospital, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Heart Hospital North, Oklahoma Heart Hospital South, Oklahoma Spine Hospital, Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City and Stillwater Medical Center.

Shannon Davis works at Zeiders Orthopedics PLLC in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Shannon G Davis APRN-CNP Family
    3414 Nw 135th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 749-0900
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

  • Hillcrest Hospital Cushing
  • Hillcrest Hospital South
  • Hillcrest Medical Center
  • Integris Baptist Medical Center
  • INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue
  • Integris Canadian Valley Hospital
  • Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
  • Oklahoma Heart Hospital North
  • Oklahoma Heart Hospital South
  • Oklahoma Spine Hospital
  • Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
  • Stillwater Medical Center

Acne Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    2.0
    Jun 20, 2018
    The Yale clinic has a very good staff they are polite and make sure patients are treated well. Shannon Davis is a very good practitioner she takes Time with her patients and explains things very well. I would recommend this clinic to anyone.
    Edward in Yale , OK — Jun 20, 2018
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1477838217
    • OUHSC
    • Samford University
    • University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center
    Shannon Davis, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shannon Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Shannon Davis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Shannon Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Shannon Davis works at Zeiders Orthopedics PLLC in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Shannon Davis’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Shannon Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shannon Davis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shannon Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shannon Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

