Shannon Davis, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Shannon Davis, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Samford University and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital Cushing, Hillcrest Hospital South, Hillcrest Medical Center, Integris Baptist Medical Center, INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue, Integris Canadian Valley Hospital, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Heart Hospital North, Oklahoma Heart Hospital South, Oklahoma Spine Hospital, Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City and Stillwater Medical Center.
Shannon Davis works at
Locations
-
1
Shannon G Davis APRN-CNP Family3414 Nw 135th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 749-0900Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hillcrest Hospital Cushing
- Hillcrest Hospital South
- Hillcrest Medical Center
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue
- Integris Canadian Valley Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
- Oklahoma Heart Hospital North
- Oklahoma Heart Hospital South
- Oklahoma Spine Hospital
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
- Stillwater Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The Yale clinic has a very good staff they are polite and make sure patients are treated well. Shannon Davis is a very good practitioner she takes Time with her patients and explains things very well. I would recommend this clinic to anyone.
About Shannon Davis, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1477838217
Education & Certifications
- OUHSC
- Samford University
- University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Shannon Davis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Shannon Davis accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Shannon Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Shannon Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shannon Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shannon Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shannon Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.