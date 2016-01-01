Shannon Cornell, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shannon Cornell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Shannon Cornell, NP
Overview
Shannon Cornell, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Charleston, SC.
Shannon Cornell works at
Locations
MUSC Health Ashley River Tower25 Courtenay Dr # 100A, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Shannon Cornell, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1679951990
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Shannon Cornell accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Shannon Cornell.
Shannon Cornell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Shannon Cornell works at
Shannon Cornell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shannon Cornell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shannon Cornell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.