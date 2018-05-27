Dr. Shannon Cook, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shannon Cook, PHD
Overview
Dr. Shannon Cook, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Palm Harbor, FL. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Palo Alto University.
Locations
Palm Harbor34921 US Highway 19 N, Palm Harbor, FL 34684 Directions (727) 255-3736Monday11:00am - 5:00pmTuesday12:00am - 6:00pmThursday11:00am - 6:00pmFriday2:00pm - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cook helped me with anger management. I learned not to take other people's behavior personally.
About Dr. Shannon Cook, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1316098528
Education & Certifications
- Hammond Developmental Cebter
- Central Louisiana State Hospital
- Palo Alto University
- University of Mississippi
Dr. Cook has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cook accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Cook. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cook.
