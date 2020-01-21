Shannon Church has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Shannon Church
Offers telehealth
Overview
Shannon Church is a Nurse Practitioner in Albany, NY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 5 Palisades Dr Ste St, Albany, NY 12205 Directions (518) 438-0019
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
My previous doctor went into a different field of medicine, I scheduled my annual with shannon church, I love her, she spent time getting to know me, very thorough. I had a couple of issues she addressed immediately. I would recommend .
About Shannon Church
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1104364686
Frequently Asked Questions
Shannon Church accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Shannon Church has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Shannon Church. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shannon Church.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shannon Church, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shannon Church appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.