See All Counselors in Slidell, LA
Shannon Blestel, LCSW Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Shannon Blestel, LCSW

Counseling
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Shannon Blestel, LCSW is a Counselor in Slidell, LA. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana.

Shannon Blestel works at Main Office in Slidell, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Main Office
    354 Fremaux Ave, Slidell, LA 70458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 718-7740

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Depression
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Depression

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Shannon Blestel?

    Mar 09, 2016
    Mrs. Shannon was a huge support and guidance during rough times. She was always available for counseling, and her knowledge and experience for over 20 years show in the way she relates to her patients. I recommend her to everyone, especially women who feel they need to talk and seek guidance for their own personal struggles. Excellent person, excellent counselor.
    Vivian in Slidell, LA — Mar 09, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Shannon Blestel, LCSW
    How would you rate your experience with Shannon Blestel, LCSW?
    • Likelihood of recommending Shannon Blestel to family and friends

    Shannon Blestel's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Shannon Blestel

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Shannon Blestel, LCSW.

    About Shannon Blestel, LCSW

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831373547
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Institute For Imago Relationship Therapy
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Tulane University of Louisiana
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • LSU
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Shannon Blestel, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shannon Blestel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Shannon Blestel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Shannon Blestel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Shannon Blestel works at Main Office in Slidell, LA. View the full address on Shannon Blestel’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Shannon Blestel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shannon Blestel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shannon Blestel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shannon Blestel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Shannon Blestel, LCSW?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.