See All Pain Medicine Doctors in West Des Moines, IA
Shannon Bennett, ARNP Icon-share Share Profile

Shannon Bennett, ARNP

Pain Management
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Shannon Bennett, ARNP is a Pain Management Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. 

Shannon Bennett works at The Iowa Clinic West Des Moines Campus in West Des Moines, IA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Iowa Clinic West Des Moines Campus
    5950 University Ave, West Des Moines, IA 50266 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (515) 875-9000

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Shannon Bennett?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Shannon Bennett, ARNP
How would you rate your experience with Shannon Bennett, ARNP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Shannon Bennett to family and friends

Shannon Bennett's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Shannon Bennett

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Shannon Bennett, ARNP.

About Shannon Bennett, ARNP

Specialties
  • Pain Management
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1992047401
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • Chamberlain College of Nursing
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Shannon Bennett, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shannon Bennett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Shannon Bennett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Shannon Bennett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Shannon Bennett works at The Iowa Clinic West Des Moines Campus in West Des Moines, IA. View the full address on Shannon Bennett’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Shannon Bennett. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shannon Bennett.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shannon Bennett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shannon Bennett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Shannon Bennett, ARNP?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.