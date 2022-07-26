Dr. Shannon Ardaiolo, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ardaiolo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shannon Ardaiolo, OD
Overview
Dr. Shannon Ardaiolo, OD is an Optometrist in Asheville, NC.
Locations
Asheville Eye Associates - Arden2001 Hendersonville Rd, Asheville, NC 28803 Directions (828) 498-4225Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Asheville Eye Associates - Hendersonville2311 Asheville Hwy, Hendersonville, NC 28791 Directions (828) 498-4232MondayClosedTuesday12:00pm - 2:00pmWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFriday12:00pm - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Everyone is always so kind an welcoming at this practice. I love the fact that I have never felt rushed through an appointment - all of my questions are answered with care and thoughtfulness.
About Dr. Shannon Ardaiolo, OD
- Optometry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ardaiolo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ardaiolo accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
78 patients have reviewed Dr. Ardaiolo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ardaiolo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ardaiolo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ardaiolo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.