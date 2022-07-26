See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Asheville, NC
Dr. Shannon Ardaiolo, OD

Optometry
5 (78)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Shannon Ardaiolo, OD is an Optometrist in Asheville, NC. 

Dr. Ardaiolo works at Asheville Eye Associates - Arden in Asheville, NC with other offices in Hendersonville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Asheville Eye Associates - Arden
    2001 Hendersonville Rd, Asheville, NC 28803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 498-4225
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Asheville Eye Associates - Hendersonville
    2311 Asheville Hwy, Hendersonville, NC 28791 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 498-4232
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    12:00pm - 2:00pm
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    12:00pm - 2:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Astigmatism
Cataract
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Astigmatism
Cataract

Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Low Vision Chevron Icon
Monovision Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Oculoplastics Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Skin Care Regime Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Vision Therapy (Orthoptics Therapy) Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 78 ratings
    Patient Ratings (78)
    5 Star
    (78)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 26, 2022
    Everyone is always so kind an welcoming at this practice. I love the fact that I have never felt rushed through an appointment - all of my questions are answered with care and thoughtfulness.
    Tina D. — Jul 26, 2022
    About Dr. Shannon Ardaiolo, OD

    • Optometry
    • English
    • 1063677847
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shannon Ardaiolo, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ardaiolo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ardaiolo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ardaiolo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    78 patients have reviewed Dr. Ardaiolo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ardaiolo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ardaiolo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ardaiolo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

