Shannan Cason has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Shannan Cason, PSY
Overview
Shannan Cason, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Boca Raton, FL.
Shannan Cason works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Spanish River Counseling Center2400 W Yamato Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (561) 241-9014
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Shannan Cason?
Dr. Shannan is a fantastic therapist I’ve known for years- She is relatable and genuinely cares about her clients, often with lasting therapeutic relationships that last years. She’s warm, personable, authentic, highly knowledgeable, and uses a trauma-informed approach that is much needed in the field. She’s exceptional with most teens and college/grad students (hence why she is always booked out weeks, sometimes months in advance). I appreciate that she is a neurodivergent ally and thus understands neurodivergent communication styles. The one negative review is from a disgruntled parent and not even remotely accurate. There are outright fabricated lies in that review that constitute slander/libel. The review should be taken down. She’s in truth a therapist that other therapists seek out, and a professional (most) people trust and return to. Her waitlist speaks for itself.
About Shannan Cason, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1285721654
Frequently Asked Questions
Shannan Cason accepts Anthem, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Shannan Cason has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Shannan Cason works at
8 patients have reviewed Shannan Cason. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shannan Cason.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shannan Cason, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shannan Cason appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.