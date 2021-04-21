See All Physicians Assistants in Wichita, KS
Shanna Suderman, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Shanna Suderman, PA is a Physician Assistant in Wichita, KS. 

Shanna Suderman works at Heartland Dermatology And Skin Cancer in Wichita, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mid-kansas Dermatology Clinic PA
    1861 N Rock Rd Ste 310, Wichita, KS 67206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 612-1833
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 21, 2021
    Shanna is always very nice and professional. She is very knowledgeable and I completely trust her opinions.
    Brian — Apr 21, 2021
    Photo: Shanna Suderman, PA
    About Shanna Suderman, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1588704076
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Shanna Suderman, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shanna Suderman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Shanna Suderman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Shanna Suderman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Shanna Suderman works at Heartland Dermatology And Skin Cancer in Wichita, KS. View the full address on Shanna Suderman’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Shanna Suderman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shanna Suderman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shanna Suderman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shanna Suderman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

