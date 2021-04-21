Shanna Suderman, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shanna Suderman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Shanna Suderman, PA
Overview
Shanna Suderman, PA is a Physician Assistant in Wichita, KS.
Shanna Suderman works at
Locations
Mid-kansas Dermatology Clinic PA1861 N Rock Rd Ste 310, Wichita, KS 67206 Directions (316) 612-1833
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Shanna is always very nice and professional. She is very knowledgeable and I completely trust her opinions.
About Shanna Suderman, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1588704076
Frequently Asked Questions
Shanna Suderman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Shanna Suderman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Shanna Suderman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Shanna Suderman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shanna Suderman.
