Shanna Majors, ARNP

Hematology & Oncology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Shanna Majors, ARNP is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Silverdale, WA. 

Shanna Majors works at Practice in Silverdale, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St. Michael Cancer Center
    1900 NW Myhre Rd, Silverdale, WA 98383 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jul 26, 2019
I would trust this woman with my life... which I have. My husband also had her and went above and beyond. I would recommend her to anyone looking for someone who cares. Not just about the medicine... but for you as an individual
Carolyn F — Jul 26, 2019
About Shanna Majors, ARNP

  • Hematology & Oncology
  • English
  • Female
  • 1427069178
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton

Frequently Asked Questions

Shanna Majors, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shanna Majors is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Shanna Majors has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Shanna Majors has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Shanna Majors. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shanna Majors.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shanna Majors, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shanna Majors appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

