Shanna Majors, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Shanna Majors, ARNP is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Silverdale, WA.
St. Michael Cancer Center1900 NW Myhre Rd, Silverdale, WA 98383 Directions
I would trust this woman with my life... which I have. My husband also had her and went above and beyond. I would recommend her to anyone looking for someone who cares. Not just about the medicine... but for you as an individual
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
2 patients have reviewed Shanna Majors. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shanna Majors.
