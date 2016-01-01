See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Brooklyn, NY
Shanna Hinckson, NP

Internal Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Shanna Hinckson, NP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from Rory Meyers College of Nursing.

Shanna Hinckson works at Oak Street Health Sutter Ave in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Sutter Ave
    455 Sutter Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 603-9682

Ratings & Reviews

About Shanna Hinckson, NP

  • Internal Medicine
  • English
  • Female
  • 1215540638
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Rory Meyers College of Nursing
