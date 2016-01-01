Shanna Gardner accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Shanna Gardner, LPC
Overview
Shanna Gardner, LPC is a Counselor in Houston, TX.
Shanna Gardner works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Continuum Integrated3003 S Loop W Ste 475, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 383-0888
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Shanna Gardner?
About Shanna Gardner, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1033658281
Frequently Asked Questions
Shanna Gardner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Shanna Gardner works at
Shanna Gardner has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Shanna Gardner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shanna Gardner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shanna Gardner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.