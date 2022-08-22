Shanna Clingingsmith has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Shanna Clingingsmith, PA-C
Overview
Shanna Clingingsmith, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Gilbert, AZ.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 4365 E Pecos Rd Ste 134 Bldg 14, Gilbert, AZ 85295 Directions (480) 840-9155
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Shanna Clingingsmith?
I established care with Shanna after my PCP for 20 years retired. She was recommended to me by others that had great experiences with her care. Shanna is professional, a good listener and very detailed.
About Shanna Clingingsmith, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1467796748
Frequently Asked Questions
Shanna Clingingsmith accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Shanna Clingingsmith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Shanna Clingingsmith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shanna Clingingsmith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shanna Clingingsmith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shanna Clingingsmith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.