Dr. Shani Rerecich, OD
Dr. Shani Rerecich, OD is an Optometrist in Issaquah, WA.
Issaquah Vision Source Ps.450 NW Gilman Blvd Ste 104, Issaquah, WA 98027 Directions (425) 392-8756
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr.Rarecich is wonderful! She listens & provides excellent care. I highly recommend her.
- Optometry
- English
Dr. Rerecich accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rerecich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rerecich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rerecich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rerecich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rerecich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.