Shani Allred, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Shani Allred, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Salt Lake City, UT. 

Shani Allred works at Univ Utah Hlth Gastroenterology in Salt Lake City, UT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    University of Utah Health
    50 N Medical Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84132 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 587-9500
    • Aetna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    4.2
    Feb 23, 2021
    I found Shani to be friendly, professional and patient with all my questions. These kinds of appointments aren’t easy and she made me feel at ease. I would recommend her to all my girl friends snd I will definitely be keeping her as my ObGyn go to.
    About Shani Allred, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1700104445
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Shani Allred has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Shani Allred has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Shani Allred works at Univ Utah Hlth Gastroenterology in Salt Lake City, UT. View the full address on Shani Allred’s profile.

