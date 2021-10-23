Shane Strnad has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Shane Strnad, FPMHNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Shane Strnad, FPMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Beachwood, OH.
Shane Strnad works at
Locations
-
1
Psychological and Behavioral Consultants Inc25101 Chagrin Blvd Ste 100, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 831-6611
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Shane Strnad?
About Shane Strnad, FPMHNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1295033835
Frequently Asked Questions
Shane Strnad accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Shane Strnad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Shane Strnad works at
11 patients have reviewed Shane Strnad. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shane Strnad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shane Strnad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shane Strnad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.