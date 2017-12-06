Dr. Stanley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shane Stanley, DC
Overview
Dr. Shane Stanley, DC is a Chiropractor in Novi, MI.
Dr. Stanley works at
Locations
Kintz Chiropractic LLC39915 Grand River Ave Ste 750, Novi, MI 48375 Directions (248) 476-7775
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Great office. I love going here, they are kind, helpful, and very attentive.
About Dr. Shane Stanley, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1295778181
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stanley accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stanley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Stanley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stanley.
