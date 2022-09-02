Shane Lynn, PMHNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shane Lynn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Shane Lynn, PMHNP-BC
Overview
Shane Lynn, PMHNP-BC is a Psychiatry Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2710 Alternate Ste 403B, Palm Harbor, FL 34683 Directions
Behavioral Health Advisors10537 STATE ROAD 54, New Port Richey, FL 34655 Directions (727) 375-1140
Ratings & Reviews
Mr. Lynn has a true passion for helping improve individuals mental health. He has years experience of working with a wide spectrum of people and is even good working with difficult teens. I would strongly suggest giving his office a call to schedule your new patient appointment.
About Shane Lynn, PMHNP-BC
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1679924146
Frequently Asked Questions
Shane Lynn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Shane Lynn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Shane Lynn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shane Lynn.
