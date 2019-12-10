Shane Anderson, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shane Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Shane Anderson, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Shane Anderson, FNP-C is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Greensboro, NC.
Shane Anderson works at
Locations
Triad Urgent Care2005 Pisgah Church Rd, Greensboro, NC 27455 Directions (336) 701-2662Monday8:00am - 7:30pmTuesday8:00am - 7:30pmWednesday8:00am - 7:30pmThursday8:00am - 7:30pmFriday8:00am - 7:30pmSaturday10:00am - 5:30pmSunday10:00am - 5:30pm
Novant Health Ironwood Family6316 Old Oak Ridge Rd Ste E, Greensboro, NC 27410 Directions (336) 605-1337
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Shane is the best, professional, helpful and friendly guy ever.
About Shane Anderson, FNP-C
- Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1720523418
Education & Certifications
- Duke University School Of Nursing, Absn
