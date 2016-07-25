Shana Garcia has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Shana Garcia
Shana Garcia is a Clinical Psychologist in Glendora, CA.
Wadie Alkhouri MD Inc210 S Grand Ave Ste 320, Glendora, CA 91741 Directions (626) 335-1919
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Best Dr. in towne. Great experience
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Spanish
- 1235598756
Shana Garcia accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Shana Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Shana Garcia speaks Spanish.
