Shana Garcia

Clinical Psychology
5 (1)
Overview

Shana Garcia is a Clinical Psychologist in Glendora, CA. 

Shana Garcia works at Wadie Alkhouri MD Inc in Glendora, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wadie Alkhouri MD Inc
    210 S Grand Ave Ste 320, Glendora, CA 91741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 335-1919
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jul 25, 2016
    Best Dr. in towne. Great experience
    Montebello, CA — Jul 25, 2016
    About Shana Garcia

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1235598756
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Shana Garcia has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Shana Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Shana Garcia works at Wadie Alkhouri MD Inc in Glendora, CA. View the full address on Shana Garcia’s profile.

    Shana Garcia has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Shana Garcia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shana Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shana Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

