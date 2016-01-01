See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Duluth, MN
Shana Bertin, PA-C

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Shana Bertin, PA-C is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Duluth, MN. 

Shana Bertin works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 2nd Street Building in Duluth, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 2nd Street Building
    502 E 2nd St Fl 3, Duluth, MN 55805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Insufficiency
Diabetes Type 1
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • English
    • Female
    • 1306866918
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center

    Shana Bertin, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shana Bertin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Shana Bertin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Shana Bertin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Shana Bertin works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 2nd Street Building in Duluth, MN. View the full address on Shana Bertin’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Shana Bertin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shana Bertin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shana Bertin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shana Bertin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

