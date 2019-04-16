Dr. Alexander has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shana Alexander, PHD
Dr. Shana Alexander, PHD is a Psychologist in Folsom, CA.
- 1 530 Plaza Dr Ste 130, Folsom, CA 95630 Directions (916) 542-8020
- Kaiser Permanente
Turned my A1C around and have become so much more positive. Happy I was referred to Shana!!!
- Psychology
- English
