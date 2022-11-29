Shann Davis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Shann Davis, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Shann Davis, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hendersonville, NC.
Shann Davis works at
Locations
1
A hospital department of AdventHealth Hendersonville1881 Pisgah Dr Bldg A, Hendersonville, NC 28791 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Hendersonville
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Listens to every concern. Doesn't rush me out of the office. I only regret switching to another Doctor because his office moved and I could not wait for an opening. Preferred Etowah location.
About Shann Davis, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1841313632
Frequently Asked Questions
Shann Davis accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Shann Davis using Healthline FindCare.
Shann Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Shann Davis works at
5 patients have reviewed Shann Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shann Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shann Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shann Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.