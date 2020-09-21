See All Nurse Practitioners in Houston, TX
Shamekkia Basey, FNP Icon-share Share Profile

Shamekkia Basey, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (2)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Shamekkia Basey, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Houston, TX. 

Shamekkia Basey works at Family and Senior Medical Clinic in Houston, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Dionnedra Bartley, FNP
Dionnedra Bartley, FNP
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Family & Senior Medical Clinic, PA
    1125 Cypress Station Dr Ste B-4, Houston, TX 77090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 440-1400

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Shamekkia Basey?

Sep 21, 2020
Ms. Basey is a conscientious medical professional that really listened to my concerns. Her level of care is excellent and she appears to truly be concerned about my well-being.
Stephanie Williams — Sep 21, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Shamekkia Basey, FNP
How would you rate your experience with Shamekkia Basey, FNP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Shamekkia Basey to family and friends

Shamekkia Basey's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Shamekkia Basey

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Shamekkia Basey, FNP.

About Shamekkia Basey, FNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1710496229
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Shamekkia Basey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Shamekkia Basey works at Family and Senior Medical Clinic in Houston, TX. View the full address on Shamekkia Basey’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Shamekkia Basey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shamekkia Basey.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shamekkia Basey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shamekkia Basey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Shamekkia Basey, FNP?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.