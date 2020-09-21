Shamekkia Basey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Shamekkia Basey, FNP
Overview
Shamekkia Basey, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Houston, TX.
Shamekkia Basey works at
Locations
-
1
Family & Senior Medical Clinic, PA1125 Cypress Station Dr Ste B-4, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (281) 440-1400
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Shamekkia Basey?
Ms. Basey is a conscientious medical professional that really listened to my concerns. Her level of care is excellent and she appears to truly be concerned about my well-being.
About Shamekkia Basey, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1710496229
Frequently Asked Questions
Shamekkia Basey works at
2 patients have reviewed Shamekkia Basey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shamekkia Basey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shamekkia Basey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shamekkia Basey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.