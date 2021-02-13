Shameika Monroe-Bostic has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Shameika Monroe-Bostic, LPC
Overview
Shameika Monroe-Bostic, LPC is a Counselor in Whiteville, NC.
Shameika Monroe-Bostic works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Advantage Behavioral Healthcare Inc.732 Davis Ave, Whiteville, NC 28472 Directions (910) 770-2639
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Shameika Monroe-Bostic?
She really helped me and my wife to understand that we are on the same team. Loved each session and grew a lot!
About Shameika Monroe-Bostic, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1497018998
Frequently Asked Questions
Shameika Monroe-Bostic accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Shameika Monroe-Bostic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Shameika Monroe-Bostic works at
5 patients have reviewed Shameika Monroe-Bostic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shameika Monroe-Bostic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shameika Monroe-Bostic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shameika Monroe-Bostic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.