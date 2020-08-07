See All Ophthalmologists in Inverness, FL
Dr. Shalesh Kaushal, PHD

Ophthalmology
4 (20)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Shalesh Kaushal, PHD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Inverness, FL. They completed their residency with University of Southern California School of Medicine

Dr. Kaushal works at Comprehensive Retina Consultants in Inverness, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vitreoretinal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Comprehensive Retina Consultants
    203 S SEMINOLE AVE, Inverness, FL 34452 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 605-1189

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Citrus Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitreoretinal Surgery
Sarcoidosis
Optic Neuritis
Vitreoretinal Surgery
Sarcoidosis
Optic Neuritis

Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 07, 2020
    Dr. Kaushel diagnosed and explained my condition. He was the 4th eye dr. I went to and showed me on the computer exactly what my trusted eye doc. Explained. Another doc was about to treat me for a condition I, thankfully, do not have. I seriously love Dr. Kaushel .
    About Dr. Shalesh Kaushal, PHD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English, Hindi
    • 1649225640
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Southern California School of Medicine
    • University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shalesh Kaushal, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaushal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kaushal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kaushal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kaushal works at Comprehensive Retina Consultants in Inverness, FL. View the full address on Dr. Kaushal’s profile.

    Dr. Kaushal has seen patients for Vitreoretinal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaushal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaushal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaushal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaushal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaushal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

