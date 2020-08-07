Dr. Shalesh Kaushal, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaushal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shalesh Kaushal, PHD
Overview
Dr. Shalesh Kaushal, PHD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Inverness, FL. They completed their residency with University of Southern California School of Medicine
Dr. Kaushal works at
Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Retina Consultants203 S SEMINOLE AVE, Inverness, FL 34452 Directions (352) 605-1189
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Citrus Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kaushal?
Dr. Kaushel diagnosed and explained my condition. He was the 4th eye dr. I went to and showed me on the computer exactly what my trusted eye doc. Explained. Another doc was about to treat me for a condition I, thankfully, do not have. I seriously love Dr. Kaushel .
About Dr. Shalesh Kaushal, PHD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Hindi
- 1649225640
Education & Certifications
- University of Southern California School of Medicine
- University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaushal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaushal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaushal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaushal works at
Dr. Kaushal has seen patients for Vitreoretinal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaushal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kaushal speaks Hindi.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaushal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaushal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaushal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaushal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.