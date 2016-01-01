See All Nurse Practitioners in Sacramento, CA
Shaleena Sajwani, NP

Internal Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
1 (3)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Shaleena Sajwani, NP is an Internal Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Sacramento, CA. 

Shaleena Sajwani works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy General Hospital
These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy General Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    3000 Q St, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 733-3305
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

1.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)

About Shaleena Sajwani, NP

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1184112609
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Shaleena Sajwani has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Shaleena Sajwani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Shaleena Sajwani works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Shaleena Sajwani’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Shaleena Sajwani. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shaleena Sajwani.

