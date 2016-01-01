Shaleena Sajwani has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Shaleena Sajwani, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Shaleena Sajwani, NP is an Internal Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Sacramento, CA.
Shaleena Sajwani works at
Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group3000 Q St, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 733-3305Friday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Shaleena Sajwani?
About Shaleena Sajwani, NP
- Internal Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1184112609
Frequently Asked Questions
Shaleena Sajwani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Shaleena Sajwani works at
3 patients have reviewed Shaleena Sajwani. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shaleena Sajwani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shaleena Sajwani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shaleena Sajwani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.