Dr. Shalanda Gordon, PHD
Overview
Dr. Shalanda Gordon, PHD is a Clinical Neuropsychologist in Dallas, TX. They completed their residency with Veterans Affairs Medical Center
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4100 Spring Valley Rd Ste 320, Dallas, TX 75244 Directions (296) 396-9699
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
I immediately felt comfortable and relaxed. The sincerity in wanting hear my answers was refreshing. Memories that I had long forgotten immediately rushed into my head. A good thing. Best thing I’ve experienced in almost 20 years.
About Dr. Shalanda Gordon, PHD
- Clinical Neuropsychology
- English
- 1649500463
Education & Certifications
- Veterans Affairs Medical Center
- Va Sierra Nevada Healthcare System
- Xavier University of Louisiana
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gordon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gordon accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gordon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gordon.
