Shakilya Khalif accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Shakilya Khalif, FNP-BC
Overview
Shakilya Khalif, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Columbia, SC.
Shakilya Khalif works at
Locations
-
1
Palmetto Senior Care1308 Laurel St, Columbia, SC 29201 Directions (803) 937-8166
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Shakilya Khalif?
About Shakilya Khalif, FNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1013335884
Frequently Asked Questions
Shakilya Khalif has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Shakilya Khalif works at
Shakilya Khalif has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Shakilya Khalif.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shakilya Khalif, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shakilya Khalif appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.