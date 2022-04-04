See All Nurse Practitioners in Jacksonville, FL
Shakhia Grant, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Shakhia Grant, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Jacksonville, FL. 

Shakhia Grant works at CONTARINI OSVALDO MD OFFICE in Jacksonville, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Contarini Osvaldo MD Office
    3636 University Blvd S Ste B, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 808-9096

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Shakhia Grant, APRN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1851871024
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Shakhia Grant has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Shakhia Grant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Shakhia Grant works at CONTARINI OSVALDO MD OFFICE in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Shakhia Grant’s profile.

Shakhia Grant has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Shakhia Grant.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shakhia Grant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shakhia Grant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

