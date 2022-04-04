Shakhia Grant has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Shakhia Grant, APRN
Shakhia Grant, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Jacksonville, FL.
Contarini Osvaldo MD Office3636 University Blvd S Ste B, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (844) 808-9096
I've been seeing her for several months after YEARS of misdiagnosis, medical treatments that were not appropriate, medication trial after medication trial- and she, after all my years of suffering in the mental healthcare system, just took away all my burdens. She listened. she heard me. She knows what works, and what doesn't- we keep in communication. It feels so casual and carefree speaking with her, that it makes having mental illness a little less hard. I authentically recommend her
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1851871024
Shakhia Grant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
