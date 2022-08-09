Shaina Neely has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Shaina Neely, FNP-BC
Overview
Shaina Neely, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Amarillo, TX.

Locations
Carrie E. Jones, LPC (inside bldg. Dr. Natividad)1731 Hagy Blvd, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 352-2742
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
Ratings & Reviews
NP Neely has on multiple occasions been there for me and my family and I couldn't recommend her with more regard. She listens and cares.
About Shaina Neely, FNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1639506660
Shaina Neely accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Shaina Neely has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Shaina Neely. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shaina Neely.
