Shaina Arellano accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Shaina Arellano, FNP-BC
Overview
Shaina Arellano, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Arlington, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 420 E Lamar Blvd Ste 204, Arlington, TX 76011 Directions (817) 345-6000
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Shaina Arellano?
About Shaina Arellano, FNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1285271361
Frequently Asked Questions
Shaina Arellano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Shaina Arellano has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Shaina Arellano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shaina Arellano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shaina Arellano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.