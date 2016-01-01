See All Family Doctors in International Falls, MN
Shailynn Shipley, APRN Icon-share Share Profile

Shailynn Shipley, APRN

Family Medicine
0 (0)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Shailynn Shipley, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in International Falls, MN. 

Shailynn Shipley works at Essentia Health-International Falls Clinic in International Falls, MN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-international Falls Clinic
    2501 Keenan Dr, International Falls, MN 56649 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthEOS
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • PreferredOne
    • Sanford Health Plan
    • Security Health Plan (SHP)
    • Ucare
    • WPS Health Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Shailynn Shipley?

    Photo: Shailynn Shipley, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Shailynn Shipley, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Shailynn Shipley to family and friends

    Shailynn Shipley's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Shailynn Shipley

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Shailynn Shipley, APRN.

    About Shailynn Shipley, APRN

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1679057475
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-Virginia

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Shailynn Shipley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Shailynn Shipley works at Essentia Health-International Falls Clinic in International Falls, MN. View the full address on Shailynn Shipley’s profile.

    Shailynn Shipley has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Shailynn Shipley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shailynn Shipley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shailynn Shipley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.