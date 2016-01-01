Shailynn Shipley accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Shailynn Shipley, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Shailynn Shipley, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in International Falls, MN.
Shailynn Shipley works at
Locations
Essentia Health-international Falls Clinic2501 Keenan Dr, International Falls, MN 56649 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthEOS
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- PreferredOne
- Sanford Health Plan
- Security Health Plan (SHP)
- Ucare
- WPS Health Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Shailynn Shipley, APRN
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1679057475
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Virginia
