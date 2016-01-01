Dr. Shafiq Prasla, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prasla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shafiq Prasla, DPM
Overview
Dr. Shafiq Prasla, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They graduated from Kent State College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Houston Methodist West Hospital, Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital, Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital and Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital- First Colony.
Locations
Ankle & Foot Centers of America1414 Green Oak Terrace Ct Ste 100, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (281) 358-9889
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital- First Colony
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Shafiq Prasla, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Permanente San Francisco Bay Area
- Kent State College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prasla accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prasla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Prasla has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prasla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prasla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prasla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.