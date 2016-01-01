See All Physicians Assistants in Dickinson, ND
Shad Brophy, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Shad Brophy, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Dickinson, ND. 

Shad Brophy works at St Joseph's Hospital and Health Center in Dickinson, ND. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    CHI St. Alexius Health Dickinson
    227 16th St W Ste 100, Dickinson, ND 58601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1215290416
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • CHI St. Alexius Health Dickinson

