Shabana Mohammed has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Shabana Mohammed, FNP
Overview
Shabana Mohammed, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Plano, TX.
Locations
- 1 3016 Communications Pkwy # S100, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 964-7373
Ratings & Reviews
My son has a chronic autoimmune brain disease and we have been to a ton of doctors, even to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester. By far the most caring, passionate, and DETERMINED medical professional we’ve seen. She never stops researching and learning to help people get to the root of their problems, and that is just so very rare. Highly, highly recommend.
About Shabana Mohammed, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1588133086
Frequently Asked Questions
Shabana Mohammed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
2 patients have reviewed Shabana Mohammed. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shabana Mohammed.
