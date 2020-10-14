Seth Woodruff, PMHNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Seth Woodruff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Seth Woodruff, PMHNP-BC
Seth Woodruff, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Lafayette, LA.
Seth Woodruff works at
Acadiana Medical Psychological Services LLC93 Magnate Dr, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 889-5830Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Aetna
- UnitedHealthCare
Seth is a terrific guy!! He has been seeing my mom, whom I bring to see him, for a long time. I am very pleased that their office is now taking my insurance, and I have therefore changed primary care physician to Seth. He is smart, kind, and takes his time with his patients. I couldn't be in better hands.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1760794408
- Northwestern State University School of Nursing - Masters in Nursing
