Seth Roiko, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Seth Roiko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Seth Roiko, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Seth Roiko, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Park Rapids, MN.
Seth Roiko works at
Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-Park Rapids Clinic705 Pleasant Ave S, Park Rapids, MN 56470 Directions
-
2
Essentia Health-Menahga Clinic212 Aspen Ave NE, Menahga, MN 56464 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Seth Roiko?
He takes the time to listen in addition to treating you well. Listening to me he noted my issue was not spinal related, it was SEVERE carpel tunnel. First time in 3 years my arm hasn’t hurt. He’s top notch.
About Seth Roiko, APRN
- Family Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1457735128
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Seth Roiko has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Seth Roiko accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Seth Roiko using Healthline FindCare.
Seth Roiko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Seth Roiko works at
3 patients have reviewed Seth Roiko. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Seth Roiko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Seth Roiko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Seth Roiko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.