Seth McLaughlin, MSN
Overview
Seth McLaughlin, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Johnson City, TN. They completed their residency with Wellmont Holston Valley Med Ctr
Seth McLaughlin works at
Locations
Ageless Integrative Medicine and Laser Skin Care303 Med Tech Pkwy Ste 110, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 952-5300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Seth is amazing. He really listens to me when I tell him what I'm feeling, and he has never failed to be on the nose with his assessments of what's going on with me. Thank goodness for this resource!
About Seth McLaughlin, MSN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, American Sign Language
- 1013073592
Education & Certifications
- Wellmont Holston Valley Med Ctr
- Lincoln Memorial University / Debusk College of Osteopathic Medicine (Lmu-Dcom)
Frequently Asked Questions
Seth McLaughlin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Seth McLaughlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Seth McLaughlin speaks American Sign Language.
8 patients have reviewed Seth McLaughlin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Seth McLaughlin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Seth McLaughlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Seth McLaughlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.