Seth McChesney, PT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Seth McChesney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Seth McChesney, PT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Seth McChesney, PT is a Physical Therapist in New York, NY.
Seth McChesney works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Recovery PT (Flatiron District)902 Broadway Ste 1601, New York, NY 10010 Directions (332) 240-6757Monday7:00am - 8:00pmTuesday7:00am - 8:00pmWednesday7:00am - 8:00pmThursday7:00am - 8:00pmFriday7:00am - 8:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Seth McChesney?
SETH IS AN EXPERIENCED, KNOWLEDGABLE PHYSICAL THERAPIST. HE RELATES WELL WITH CLIENTS AND DEVELOPES AN EFFECTIVE, VARIED AND FOCUSED WORKOUT. HE PROVIDES EXCELLENT FEEDBACK AND DESCRIPTIONS OF WHAT IS BEING ACCOMPLISHED WHICH IS VERY INFORMATIVE AND ENCOURAGING.
About Seth McChesney, PT
- Physical Therapy
- English
- 1659858983
Frequently Asked Questions
Seth McChesney has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Seth McChesney using Healthline FindCare.
Seth McChesney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Seth McChesney works at
33 patients have reviewed Seth McChesney. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Seth McChesney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Seth McChesney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Seth McChesney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.