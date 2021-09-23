Seth Bowers, PMHNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Seth Bowers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Seth Bowers, PMHNP-BC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Seth Bowers, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Lafayette, LA.
Locations
Revive Psychiatric Services, LLC4906 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy Bldg B, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 450-9452Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 2:00pmWednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Bowers for over two years now, and I wouldn't recommend anyone else. Extremely extensive, knowledgeable, attentive, and caring. I have recommended several people to Dr. Bowers, and they have all been more than satisfied.
About Seth Bowers, PMHNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1154801876
