Dr. Serron Wilkie, ND is a Naturopath in Portland, OR. They specialize in Naturopathy, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from National College Natural Medicine and is affiliated with Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center.
Emerald Family Medicine LLC819 SE Morrison St Ste 115, Portland, OR 97214 Directions (503) 956-9396Monday7:00am - 1:30pmWednesday7:00am - 1:30pm
- Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Wilkie is everything I could want in a doctor. Extremely knowledgeable, compassionate, encouraging in her approach and presenting clear alternatives. I have experienced significant healing including resolving weight and hormone issues and clearing up serious skin conditions that I have not been able to solve with any other Dr. Drawing from her deep and broad medical knowledge she is able to tailor a health care plan that meets my specific needs. She is truly exceptional - a Genuine Healer!
- An Hao and Immune Enhancement Project
- National College Natural Medicine
