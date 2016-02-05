See All Naturopaths in Portland, OR
Dr. Serron Wilkie, ND Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Serron Wilkie, ND

Naturopathy
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Serron Wilkie, ND is a Naturopath in Portland, OR. They specialize in Naturopathy, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from National College Natural Medicine and is affiliated with Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center.

Dr. Wilkie works at Heart Spring Health LLC, Portland OR, Portland, OR in Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Emerald Family Medicine LLC
    819 SE Morrison St Ste 115, Portland, OR 97214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 956-9396
    Monday
    7:00am - 1:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 1:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Acupuncture
ADHD and-or ADD
Acne
Acupuncture
ADHD and-or ADD

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Detoxification Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Digestive Disorders Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Fatigue Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fatigue
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Low Back Procedure Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Procedure Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan
    • PacificSource
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Wilkie?

    Feb 05, 2016
    Dr. Wilkie is everything I could want in a doctor. Extremely knowledgeable, compassionate, encouraging in her approach and presenting clear alternatives. I have experienced significant healing including resolving weight and hormone issues and clearing up serious skin conditions that I have not been able to solve with any other Dr. Drawing from her deep and broad medical knowledge she is able to tailor a health care plan that meets my specific needs. She is truly exceptional - a Genuine Healer!
    BD in Portland, OR — Feb 05, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Serron Wilkie, ND
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Serron Wilkie, ND?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Wilkie to family and friends

    Dr. Wilkie's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Wilkie

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Serron Wilkie, ND.

    About Dr. Serron Wilkie, ND

    Specialties
    • Naturopathy
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851625560
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • An Hao and Immune Enhancement Project
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • National College Natural Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Serron Wilkie, ND is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilkie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wilkie has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wilkie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wilkie works at Heart Spring Health LLC, Portland OR, Portland, OR in Portland, OR. View the full address on Dr. Wilkie’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilkie. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilkie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilkie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilkie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Serron Wilkie, ND?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.