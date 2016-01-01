Serlina James, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Serlina James is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Serlina James, LCSW
Offers telehealth
Overview
Serlina James, LCSW is a Clinical Social Worker in Jacksonville, FL.
Serlina James works at
Locations
-
1
Grow Therapy2600 Ribault Scenic Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32208 Directions (786) 244-2403Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Serlina James?
About Serlina James, LCSW
- Clinical Social Work
- English
- 1427305762
Frequently Asked Questions
Serlina James accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Serlina James has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Serlina James works at
2 patients have reviewed Serlina James. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Serlina James.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Serlina James, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Serlina James appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.