Dr. Sergio Pradilla, OD
Overview
Dr. Sergio Pradilla, OD is an Optometrist in Riverview, FL.
Locations
Tower Radiology - Riverview10689 Big Bend Rd, Riverview, FL 33579 Directions (813) 302-1927
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Clear communication, paying attention to my expressed needs. Good guy
About Dr. Sergio Pradilla, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1881027811
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pradilla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pradilla accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pradilla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Pradilla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pradilla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pradilla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pradilla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.